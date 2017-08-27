App
Aug 24, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Nepal ink eight pacts

The pacts were signed after comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on strategic bilateral and regional issues.

India, Nepal ink eight pacts
Nepal_Deuba

India and Nepal today inked eight pacts, including on cooperation in countering drug trafficking.

The pacts were signed after comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on strategic bilateral and regional issues.

"Had a positive meeting reviewing the gamut of our partnership," Modi said at a joint press event with Deuba and assured him of India's commitment towards overall growth and development of the Himalayan nation.

Deuba said Nepal would "never allow any anti-India activities from its soil". The two leaders also jointly inaugurated the Kataiya- Kusaha and Raxaul-Parwanipur cross border power transmission lines.

Modi identified defence and security as an important aspect of bilateral ties.

Earlier, Deuba was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he is staying as a state guest.

Deuba arrived here yesterday on a four-day visit, his first foreign trip after assuming office in June this year.

