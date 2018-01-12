India may push Pakistan to curb terror funding in Paris FATF plenary

India has planned to intensify its pressure on Pakistan to take strong steps against terror financing during the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary organized in Paris, next month, reported The Economic Times quoting people familiar with the development.

FATF is an inter-governmental body established with an objective to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

In the Buenos Aires plenary in November 2017, FATF had reportedly demanded compliance from Pakistan on the issue of terror funding after India raised the issue of the neighboring country's blatant support to terrorists and terrorist groups. Though China had tried to be a roadblock and to shield Pakistan on the issue, the support of several nations including the US and Russia, India could succeed to convince FATF.

The global body then asked Pakistan to report in February (this year) on actions taken by Islamabad against terror outfits, as per the report.

"Their (Russia's and America's) support has ensured that (the) FATF, at its plenary meeting on November 2, 2017, called upon Pakistan to report on the action being taken to curb terror financing, especially in respect of the proscribed entities and individuals," the ministry of external affairs (MEA) wrote to a parliamentary panel recently. Following this, the FATF will discuss Islamabad's attempts to counter terrorist financing, said the ET report.