India-Japan airfares to fall as countries set to sign Open Skies agreement

Moneycontrol News

The airfare between India and Japan may soon decrease as both the countries are set to sign an Open Skies agreement. This would enable airlines from both the countries to fly as many flights between Indian and Japanese destinations, depending on the availability of slots at airports.

"With Open Skies, Japanese airlines can add as many flights, depending on availability of slots, at six major airports in the country: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Our carriers can also have no restriction on adding flights to Japanese destinations,” a report in The Economic Times cited an official in the aviation ministry.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries last week after a negotiation of two days. The signing of the formal agreement is due when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be visiting India later this month.

A similar agreement was also signed with six countries namely Jamaica, Guyana, Czech Republic, Finland, Spain and Sri Lanka as per National Civil Aviation Policy 2016. The policy allows Open Skies agreement with all SAARC nations and countries beyond a 5,000 km radius.

Currently, Air India and Jet Airways fly to Japan, whereas the Japanese airlines All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have operational flights to India. Both the Indian carriers are interested in expanding the operation, said the report.