App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 20, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

India issued demarches to Pak, China on dams in PoK: Govt

India has issued demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying its position on construction of dams on the Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) by the Pakistani government with assistance committed to these projects by China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has issued demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying its position on construction of dams on the Indus river in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) by the Pakistani government with assistance committed to these projects by China, the government said on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said India has a clear and consistent position that these territories are illegally occupied by Pakistan and that any collaborative activity there is in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Accordingly, we have made demarches to both Pakistan and China conveying the position. The government continues to maintain this position," Singh said.

Replying to a separate question on China's 'One Belt One Road' (OBOR) initiative, Singh said the government has clearly articulated its firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be "based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law...and must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity".

related news

He also asserted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is being projected as a flagship project of OBOR initiative, passes through parts of the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir which has been in illegal occupation of Pakistan since 1947.

"The government has conveyed to the Chinese side, including at the highest level, its concerns about China's activities in PoK and asked them to cease these activities," the minister added.

India has also strongly conveyed its position at multilateral and international fora where issues related to OBOR/CPEC have been raised.

Recently, Russia asked India to find a way out to join OBOR without compromising on its position.

Responding to yet another question, Singh said in view of the significance of the Sino-India relationship, both sides are working towards utilising their bilateral dialogue mechanisms to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhancing communication at all levels in order to build greater trust and understanding.

He also said that both India and China agree that the progress in bilateral relations should be guided by the consensus reached between their leaders, and that at a time of global uncertainty, India-China relations are a factor of stability and the two countries, in their relationship, must not allow differences to become disputes.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.