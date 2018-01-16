India, Israel ink MoU to boost research in homoeopathy

India and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation and boost research in homoeopathy, a system of alternative medicine.

The pact was signed between Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH, and Centre for Integrative Complementary Medicine, Shaare Zedek Medical Centre, Jerusalem.

The MoU is a part of the nine agreements signed between the two countries after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

The MoU envisages cooperation in the field of research in homoeopathic medicine. It included establishment of a joint working group.

Netanyahu, who arrived here yesterday, will visit Ahmedabad and Mumbai during his six-day stay in India.