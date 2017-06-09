App
Jun 08, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

India is doing everything to secure release of Kulbhushan Jadhav: Navy Chief

India is doing everything to secure release of Kulbhushan Jadhav: Navy Chief

Everything is being done to secure the release of former Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court, and he will be provided with all support, Navy Chief Sunil Lanba said on Thursday.

Following his death sentence, India had approached the International Court of Justice at the Hague last month seeking a provisional stay of execution of Jadhav which was granted.

Pakistan, which announced the death sentence to 46-year- old Jadhav on April 10, claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

"We will provide all support to him and his family. The country is doing all that can be done to secure his release," Lanba said, on the sidelines of a flag-in ceremony of Indian Naval Mountaineering Team.

