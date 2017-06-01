India has taught people how to live and advance together: President Pranab Mukherjee

As India's diplomatic representatives you should always remember that this country has taught people how to live, develop and advance together, President Pranab Mukherjee told a group of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) trainees here today.

Talking to the officer trainees, who called on him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said as they had chosen to serve their country as its diplomatic representatives, it was important for them to remember that it was India that brought the gift of the greatest concept of universal acceptance to the world.

It gave the slogan of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) to humanity, he said.

"You must always remember that you are representatives of India, one of the oldest civilisations of the world which taught people how to live together, develop together and advance together," Mukherjee said.

The President said a diplomat is required to always be well informed on the widest range of relevant subjects.

"He or she needs to have a thorough knowledge of the economic and social dynamics of their country and also remain aware and alert about the areas in which India could engage with other countries for the benefit of its people," he said.

Mukherjee told the trainees the IFS offers them the "unique opportunity and privilege to represent the country and project its civilisational and cultural heritage and interact with counterparts the world over, for achieving her developmental goals."

The President has told the trainee officers that it is important to cultivate a deep interest and understanding of the countries where they are posted in order to "explore all opportunities for strengthening India's bilateral relations with its government and people.