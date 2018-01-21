App
Jan 21, 2018 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

India has shown it won't hesitate to cross border: Rajnath Singh

Singh's remarks came almost a week after the Indian Army carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in a foreign territory, if need be.

Singh's remarks came almost a week after the Indian Army carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. "A few months ago, Pakistan, in an act of cowardice, attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue, and the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants," Singh said at a public meeting.

"India's image in the world has become that of a strong nation and we have given a strong message to the world that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory," he said.

Singh said India wants to maintain a friendly relationship with its neighbour.

"But Pakistan is not mending its ways," he says.

Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's economy is moving ahead at a fast pace.

"..and now even the global economists and experts accept this," he said.

Singh was addressing the meeting of 'Bharatiya Railway Maal Godaam Shramik Sangh' here today.

He said he would take up the issues and problems of the railway labourers with higher authorities.

tags #defence #India

