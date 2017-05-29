App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 29, 2017 09:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Fiji ink pact to ramp up defence cooperation

The agreement aims to step up defence and security ties including in defence production and military training.

India, Fiji ink pact to ramp up defence cooperation

India and Fiji today signed an agreement that provides for stepping up defence and security ties including in defence production and military training.

The deal was signed after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley held extensive talks with his Fijian counterpart Ratu Inoke Kubuabola during which they also agreed to deepen cooperation in maritime security sphere.

"The two ministers also discussed expanded defence partnership in maritime security between both the countries, and naval cooperation was identified as an area of promise," the defence ministry said.

It said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation envisages several areas of cooperation including in defence industry, military training and humanitarian assistance and disaster management.

Kubuabola was given a Tri-Services guard of honour at the lawns of South Block.

Earlier, the visiting minister laid a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Earlier in the day, Kubuabola visited the Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

tags #Business #defense #Economy #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.