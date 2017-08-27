India emerges among high growth tourist markets for Vienna

The Austrian capital Vienna recorded 15 per cent growth in Indian visitors spending nights in the city at 64,075 in the first six months this year.

"About 64,075 visitor bed nights was recorded by Indian travellers, a 15 per cent growth from same period of 2016," according to data given by Vienna Tourist Board.

Vienna received 55,628 Indian visitors during the first six months of last year.

This growth in number of bed nights has placed India among the high growth tourist markets along with China, Russia and Australia, it added.

Vienna, continued to attract Indian families, honeymooners and young travellers looking to explore its imperial history, soak in its rich tradition of music, and experience its romantic offerings.

Overall, Vienna recorded almost 4.2 per cent growth at seven million visitor bed nights between January-June 2017 compared to the same period last year.

"City breaks to Vienna continue to boom as the city established a new record in the first half of 2017, with visitor bed nights increasing 4.2 per cent to around 6,924,000 compared to 66,46,525 visitors during the same period last year," Vienna Tourist Board Director Norbert Kettner said.