India, Egypt vow to strengthen ties as Modi meets Fattah el-Sisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi and held talks on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi, who had come to this port city of China on September 3 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, held two bilateral meetings on the last day of his China visit. After meeting Sisi, Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Delighted to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We held talks on further strengthening our historical ties with Egypt," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, during his address at the 'BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue', which was attended by Egypt, Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan on China's invitation as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise, Modi described these countries as "close and valued" partners of India.