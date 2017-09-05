App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 05, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Egypt vow to strengthen ties as Modi meets Fattah el-Sisi

Modi, who had come to this port city of China on September 3 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, held two bilateral meetings on the last day of his China visit. After meeting Sisi, Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India, Egypt vow to strengthen ties as Modi meets Fattah el-Sisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Egyptian President Fattah el-Sisi and held talks on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi, who had come to this port city of China on September 3 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, held two bilateral meetings on the last day of his China visit. After meeting Sisi, Modi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Delighted to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We held talks on further strengthening our historical ties with Egypt," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, during his address at the 'BRICS Emerging Markets and Developing Countries Dialogue', which was attended by Egypt, Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan on China's invitation as part of 'BRICS Plus' outreach exercise, Modi described these countries as "close and valued" partners of India.

tags #BRICS Summit #China #Current Affairs #Fattah el-Sisi #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #SiSi

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.