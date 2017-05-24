India denies Pakistan claim PAF jets flew over Siachen glacier

Moneycontrol News

Pakistan Air Force flew Mirage fighter planes near the Siachen glacier this morning and has made all of its forward operating bases fully operational.

A report by Pakistan-based Samaa TV said Pakistan Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman visited the airbase in Skardu and flew a Mirage fighter plane today.

The move comes after the Indian Army yesterday launched a punitive assault on Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC) which was aiding infiltration of terrorists.

Mirage jets of PAF are part of exercises since the forward base was made operational. Aman met the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force. A fighter squadron carried out higher and lower altitude flights.

"The nation should not worry about the enemy’s statements. We are peace loving people but are ready to face all kinds of challenges," the PAF Air Chief said in an address to the media.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force denied violation of India’s airspace.

The Siachen glacier is the highest battleground on the earth. It is located in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayan mountains where the Line of Control between India and Pakistan ends.

The terror attacks on military camps continue to rise in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa recently wrote a personal letter to the IAF officers asking them to be prepared for operations “at a very short notice”, according to a report in the The Times of India.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said that the government fully supports the action taken by the army against Pakistani post along the LoC involved in aiding infiltration of terrorists into India.

He further said the Army is taking such "preemptive" and "measured" actions to counter terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, necessary to maintain peace.