Sep 04, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

India condemns North Korea's nuclear test

North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date today, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

India strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear test and asked the reclusive nation to refrain from actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date today, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

External Affairs Ministry in a statement said it was a matter of deep concern that North Korea has again acted in violation of its international commitments.

It said the action by North Korea was against the objective of the de-nuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"We call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond," the statement said.

"India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies which has adversely impacted India’s national security," it added.

