India, China avoid another Doklam-like standoff, resolve intrusion incident near Arunachal border

India and China averted another Doklam kind standoff and resolved a dispute over intrusion by Chinese troops into Arunachal Pradesh’s Tuting area.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said the Chinese side agreed to stop road construction activity on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control and returned the two excavators and other equipment seized from workers last month.

Government sources said an amicable solution to the Tuting incident was found at a Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) between the two sides in Arunachal.

They said the Indian side had conveyed its concerns over the incident to China, which said that the teams had crossed into India by mistake and would no longer engage in such activities

"The Tuting incident has been resolved," Gen. Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event, adding that a meeting of border personnel was held two days ago.