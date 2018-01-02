App
Jan 02, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

India cherishes partnership with Lesotho: President Kovind

Welcoming King Letsie III and Her Majesty Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said India and Lesotho share close and cordial ties.

Newly sworn-in President Ram Nath Kovind waves as he leaves in a regal buggy after inspecting a guard of honour in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on July 25, 2017. (PTI)
Asserting India's commitment for Lesotho's development, President Ram Nath Kovind today thanked the country for its support at multilateral bodies, including Justice Dalveer Bhandari re-election to the International Court of Justice, according to an official statement.

"India cherishes its partnership with Lesotho. India is strongly committed to its developmental partnership with Lesotho. We have established an IT centre in Lesotho and look forward to its success in training and skilling youth," he said.

The president appreciated Lesotho for its continuous support to India's candidature in multilateral bodies.

He specially thanked Lesotho for its support to Neeru Chadha at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), Judge Dalveer Bhandari at the ICJ and for India's re-election to the executive board of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Judge Bhandari was re-elected to the world court in November last year.

The president said India has extended a Line of Credit for setting up a vocational training centre at Maseru to train Lesotho's women and youth.

He noted that India's capacity building partnership with Lesotho under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programmes and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship scheme is progressing well.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Ram Nath Kovind

