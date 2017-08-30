India centric think-tank established in US to promote bilateral ties

An India-centric think-tank has been formed in the US to facilitate and and deepen bilateral relationship between the world's two largest democracies.

The New Jersey-based think-tank -- Parikh Foundation for India's Global Development -- will be focused on the issues, challenges and opportunities of the Indian polity.

"More needs to be done on their perceptions of the Indian government's initiatives, and its efforts to expand bilateral ties. Perhaps, the first thing would be to start a dialogue, to ensure the initiatives of the Indian government, its efforts to expand bilateral ties, is put in perspective," eminent Indian-American Sudhir Parikh said announcing the launch of the think-tank.

"The only way perhaps to achieve this would be with firm commitment on a regular basis; To have top experts – policymakers, politicians, intellectuals, to participate in this endeavour," he said.

The launch event was attended by the Deputy Chief of Mission Santosh Jha and the Indian Consul General in New York, Sandeep Chakravaorty.

A Padma Shri awardee in recognition of his contribution to strengthen India US relationship, Parikh said Indian- Americans cannot sit on their laurels and must do more to enable the rest of America to understand India better.

"The question also arises as to what else can the Indian diaspora do here to put a spotlight on India and its initiatives," he said.