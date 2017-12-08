App
Dec 08, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India becoming intolerant, freedom of speech being curtailed: Survey

The survey revealed that 55% of the respondents thought India was becoming intolerant, as opposed to only 36% who didn't think so.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has an atmosphere of intolerance! At least that's what more than half the respondents said in a survey conducted by news app Inshorts on topics of national importance.

The survey, which was conducted last week in collaboration with global research firm Ipsos, revealed that 55 percent of the respondents thought India was becoming intolerant, as opposed to only 36 percent who didn't think so.

According to a report by Times of India, around half the respondents also believed that their freedom of speech was being curtailed. In all, around 1.5 lakh Indians participated in the survey.

As a part of the survey, which was conducted on the Inshorts app, the respondents were also asked their take on the controversy surrounding the movie Padmavati.

Around 47 percent believed that the whole controversy could have been avoided had fillmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali kept the Rajasthani royal family in the loop. Around 31 percent disagreed with this view.

When it came to GST, 54 percent of the respondents thought it was implemented successfully. Even more thought that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win both the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

"Sixty percent of the audience came from Tier 1 cities and the remaining 40 percent from tier-2 cities. They were in the age group of 18-35 years. Three-fourths, that is 75 percent, were male while 25 percent were female participants," Parijat Chakraborty, executive director, Ipsos Public Affairs, told TOI.

tags #Current Affairs #India

