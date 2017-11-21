App
Nov 20, 2017 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India approves visa for 33 Pak children of Bohra community

PTI @moneycontrolcom
India has approved visa for 33 Pakistani children of the Bohra community, who have been invited by their spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to Mumbai, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday.

"We have approved visa for 33 Bohra children from Pakistan who have been invited by the community's spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Mumbai. @IndiainPakistan," Swaraj tweeted.

The Bohra community is scattered across the globe and its spiritual leader is based in Mumbai.

Swaraj also tweeted that another Pakistani named Muzamil has also been granted visa for his heart surgery.

