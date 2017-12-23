App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 21, 2017 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

India announces $25 million for Myanmar's Rakhine State

An estimated 6,00,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since late August after large-scale violence there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India has announced a development assistance of USD 25 million for Myanmar's Rakhine State, from where thousands of Rohingya Muslims recently fled following incidents of violence against the community.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the amount will be spent over a period of five years.

"The amount of commitment to the development efforts is USD 25 million over five years which is an indicative figure and depends on the actual requirement and utilisation," he said.

An estimated 6,00,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since late August after large-scale violence there.

The issue of India's development assistance to the Rakhaine State was discussed in detail during Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's talks with Myanmarese leaders in Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.

Kumar said there were several other aspects of discussions which include how India can help the country in restoring normalcy in Rakhaine State and enable the return of displaced persons.

Asked about the financial assistance, he said the broad objective of it is to restore normalcy in the troubled state.

He said India would welcome Myanmar's talks with any country which could help in the restoration of peace and the return of displaced persons to the Rakhine State.

India and Myanmar yesterday had inked an agreement on restoration of normalcy and development of the Rakhine State.

tags #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.