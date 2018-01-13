App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 13, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Income Tax dept seizes Rs 85 crore cash, bullion from illegal Delhi vault

Assets worth more than Rs 61 crore were seized by the department over the week from multiple lockers located in the private vault in the South Extension area of Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A total of Rs 85.2 crore in cash, bullion and jewellery have been seized by the Income Tax Department after it searched a private vault in Delhi as part of its anti-black money drive.

A fresh seizure of over Rs 23 crore in gold jewellery, biscuits, precious stones and cash was made yesterday by the sleuths of the investigation wing from the vault, official sources said.

Assets worth more than Rs 61 crore were seized by the department over the week from multiple lockers located in the private vault in the South Extension area of Delhi.

Sources privy to the operation said out of the total Rs 85.2 crore stash seized, Rs 8 crore is in cash (mostly Rs 2000 notes) while the rest is bullion, jewellery, diamonds and other precious stones.

related news

The assets allegedly belong to some high networth (HNIs) individuals from Delhi like a builder, a gutkha trader and some businessmen based in the national capital.

They said that the department has initiated proceedings for tax evasion and under the benami assets law against the illegal vault holders.

"The case pertains to black money detected post demonetisation and some others being probed under the new anti-benami law.

"The lockers have been opened now and unaccounted assets seized," a senior official said.

The assesses did not allegedly declare these assets to the taxman and concealed them in these vaults.

Private lockers or vaults, that operate like normal bank lockers, are illegal and not recognised under the law.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.