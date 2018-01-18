App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 18, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In order to bridge gender gap, IITs to increase seats for women

IIT officials said they are working on the matrix for seat allocation for the incoming batch so that 14 percent of the admissions are bagged by women.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will set up close to 550 extra seats for women for the batch starting this July in order to bridge the gender gap, reports The Economic Times.

Last year, only one out of 10 applicants admitted was a girl even though girls score better than boys at the higher secondary level. To tackle this problem, the Ministry of Human Resource Development had directed the IITs to make sure that at least 14 percent of their seats went to girls in the 2018 batch.

"Considering approximately 10 percent of the students enrolled at IITs last year were women, about 550 supernumerary seats would be needed to bring up the woman percentage to 14 percent in 2018," IIT Delhi's Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced Chairman Aditya Mittal told the paper.

The government's aim is to fill in the gender ratio gap at engineering colleges to at least 20 percent, i.e. one girl out of every five students, by 2020. More supernumerary seats will be created if it is needed to achieve the target. The plan has already got a green signal by the law ministry.

The percentage fell to 10 percent last year when a total of 11,000 students were admitted. For instance, IIT-Kanpur had 54 girls out of 826 it admitted in 2017, carrying  a percentage of 6.5.

IIT officials said they are working on the matrix for seat allocation for the incoming batch so that 14 percent of the admissions are bagged by women. They added that no reduction of seats for non-female categories will be done.

JEE-Advanced Organising Chairman Shalabh told the paper that finer details for its implementation is being worked upon. The exact number of seats for admissions this year will be confirmed by April for all the IITs, he said.

 

 

 

