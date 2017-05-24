In a repeat, Jan 1 birth date in Aadhaar cards for 250 Pokhran villagers

Fifteen hundred kilometers from Kanjasa in Allahabad where one fifth of the villagers had got Aadhaar cards with their date of birth incorrectly marked as January 1, some 250 villagers of Pabupadia in Jaisalmer district have found that their new Aadhaar cards have been delivered with similar mistake.

“It came to our notice through some locals that their Aadhaar cards had January 1 as their date of birth," informed Vinod Kumar Chhangani, an officer of the department of IT and Communication, Jaisalmer.

The district administration convened a meeting last week to address the issue, but only 16 villagers could produce valid documents to set the record right.

Chhangani said the Aadhaar cards had recently been delivered to the people of Pabupadia, who had enrolled for cards at e-Mitra centres set up by the state government.

Neeraj Dubey, Block Development Officer (BDO), Jasra, under which Kanjasa falls, told that there was speculation that the software used for the cards automatically allocated January 1 as a person's birth date if he or she was not aware of the actual date.

“If an applicant does not have the specific date of birth in his or her documents, the operator does not fill the column and the date is then recorded by default as January 1,"said Pokhran Mool Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Pokharan.

He pointed out that most villagers had voter ID cards which cited their year of birth, but not the date. "That is how the problem occurred,” Singh said. He further added that this could only be corrected if applicants could produce a record of their date of birth.