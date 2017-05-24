App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 24, 2017 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

In a repeat, Jan 1 birth date in Aadhaar cards for 250 Pokhran villagers

250 villagers of Pabupadia in Jaisalmer district have found that their new Aadhaar cards have been delivered with similar mistake.

In a repeat, Jan 1 birth date in Aadhaar cards for 250 Pokhran villagers

Fifteen hundred kilometers from Kanjasa in Allahabad where one fifth of the villagers had got Aadhaar cards with their date of birth incorrectly marked as January 1, some 250 villagers of Pabupadia in Jaisalmer district have found that their new Aadhaar cards have been delivered with similar mistake.

“It came to our notice through some locals that their Aadhaar cards had January 1 as their date of birth," informed Vinod Kumar Chhangani, an officer of the department of IT and Communication, Jaisalmer.

The district administration convened a meeting last week to address the issue, but only 16 villagers could produce valid documents to set the record right.

Chhangani said the Aadhaar cards had recently been delivered to the people of Pabupadia, who had enrolled for cards at e-Mitra centres set up by the state government.

Neeraj Dubey, Block Development Officer (BDO), Jasra, under which Kanjasa falls, told that there was speculation that the software used for the cards automatically allocated January 1 as a person's birth date if he or she was not aware of the actual date.

“If an applicant does not have the specific date of birth in his or her documents, the operator does not fill the column and the date is then recorded by default as January 1,"said Pokhran Mool Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Pokharan.

He pointed out that most villagers had voter ID cards which cited their year of birth, but not the date. "That is how the problem occurred,” Singh said. He further added that this could only be corrected if applicants could produce a record of their date of birth.

tags #Aadhaar #Current Affairs #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.