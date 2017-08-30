IKEA's restaurant to offer chicken, veg dishes in India

Moneycontrol News

World's biggest furniture retailer IKEA - which is also into restaurant business - is expected to open its first store in Hyderabad, India next year.

While beef and pork meatballs are its trademark at the DIY stores outside, it plans to add desi flavour in India by replacing the menu with chicken and veg dishes, says a report by the Economic Times.

IKEA's restaurant business is huge. In 2016, it sold about USD 1.8 billion food globally.

The Swedish giant's first store in India is expected to have a shopping area of over 400,000 sq ft. The restaurant is said to have a seating capacity of four figures.

"Hyderabad is a foodie city and we will absolutely have biryanis — both vegetarian and non-vegetarian," John Achillea, the IKEA veteran appointed as store manager for the Indian outlet told ET.

The company said half of its menu will include vegetarian and south Indian options, while the other half will have non-veg options. "We have hired an Indian chef and he is helping us with the right blend. The outcome is Swedish in style, with an Indian taste," IKEA India CEO Juvencio Maeztu told the newspaper.

Maeztu also said that 80 percent of the food items will be sourced locally.

In 2013, the government had approved IKEA's proposal to invest Rs 10,500 crore into its retail business in India. The company plans to employ 800 employees in its stores against its own global average of 500.