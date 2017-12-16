IIT Roorkee sees 205 companies give out 843 jobs in first phase of placements

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has witnessed one of the best placements season this year with over 843 offers handed out to students in first phase of placements with 205 participating companies.

The season which began on a robust note on December 1 saw a continuous growth as compared to the previous years and the best offers handed out to the students. There were 13 international offers handed out to students by Microsoft, Webstaff Co. Ltd. and Mercari. Five PSU companies - ONGC, ISRO, IOCL, C-DOT and UIAI - participated in the placements.

There were also 37 startups which offered jobs to the students. Out of the total 843 offers, 295 were from core sector and 548 were non-core sector offers.

Microsoft, Webstaff Co. Ltd., Mercari, Goldman Sachs, Tower Research, Uber, Samsung, Directi, Walmart, Texas Instruments, Accenture, ITC Ltd., Schlumberger, J.P. Morgan, Flipkart, Qualcomm, Oracle, Bain, Citicorp Services India Pvt. Ltd., Maruti, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto, Hero and Mahindra & Mahindra were some of the companies which came to the campus for hiring in the first week.

A total of 1325 student and 240 companies had registered for placements this year. The offers are still expected to increase as some results are awaited from the companies.