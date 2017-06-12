IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results declared; Here's how to check on jeeadv.ac.in

Moneycontrol News

Results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2017, was declared at 10 am on Sunday. Students can check their results by following this link: results jeeadv.ac.in.

Sarvesh Mehtani from Chandigarh topped the exam with All-India first rank. Pune's Akshat Chugh followed with a second rank.

Sarvesh who wrote the exam from IIT Roorkee zone scored 339 marks out of 366, in which he got 120 marks in Maths, 104 in Physics and 115 marks in Chemistry. He was ranked 55th in JEE Main entrance examination.

Students had to appear for two papers, paper 1 and paper 2, for the joint entrance exam on May 21 which was conducted by IIT Madras. As many as 1.7 lakh students and more are looking forward to JEE advanced results today.

JEE is one of the toughest examination which needs to be cleared for admissions into graduate level engineering courses in IITs and other centrally funded institutes.

After clearing the JEE (Advanced), students can enter IITs for undergraduate courses, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.



To access the results go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link given on the home page

Enter the details in the required fields

See your results and rank lists there

Take a printout of the results

Follow five steps to check results-