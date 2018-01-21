ICSSR to conduct research on NRI brides in country

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), a body under the HRD ministry, is planning to conduct a research on NRI brides in the country.

"The culture by NRI men to come to their homeland and marry girls here is quite old but not all the times these marriages are successful. There have been so many cases when the grooms left the brides here itself or forged certain details about themselves," ICSSR Chairman BB Kumar told PTI.

"But there has been no research about how many such marriages happen in the country and what ultimately is their status after few years. What happens to those girls who are cheated on pretext of being NRI brides? Do we need stricter norms? All these need to be studied," he added.

The research council has not yet sanctioned the research project and the subject is being examined.

Kumar said that once the feasibility study is done and preliminary material is available, the project will be sanctioned and work initiated.

"What attracts parents about NRI grooms? What all factors do they consider while choosing one besides the fancy living abroad status? How can details be verified? All these factors will also be evaluated during the research," Kumar said.