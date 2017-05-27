ICSE Class 10 Results 2017, ISC Class 12 Results 2017 to be declared on May 29; check on www.cisce.org

The results of the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 examinations will be announced on May 29.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, which conducts the exams, will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.

In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

"The Council will announce the results at 3 PM on May 29," a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The results will be made available on the career portal of the council and its website, as well as through SMS.

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Indian School Certificate (ISC) results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

Here's how students can check their results:

> Log on to the official website www.cisce.org or examresults.net.> Click on the results tab.> The link will redirect you to another page.> On the new page enter the course code, which is either Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE (Class 10 results 2017) or ISC Indian School Certificate (Class 12 results 2017).- Enter the Candidate UID (your roll number) and the Captcha which follows it.- Click Submit.

- Download the ICSE Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Class 12 results 2017.

Do not forget to take a printout for all future references.

According to a recent PTI report, ICSE and ISC students can now have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates which will allow them to access the results anytime, anywhere.

In 2016, the results were announced on May 6, 2016.

Out of 1,68,591 students who appeared for ICSE examination last year, 97.03 percent of boys passed, whereas for girls the number was higher at 99.13 percent.

— With PTI inputs