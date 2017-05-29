ICSE Class 10 Result 2017, ISC Class 12 Result declared on cisce.org: 8 things you should know

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared ICSE 10th Result 2017 and ISC 12th Result 2017 today at 3 pm on its official website www.cisce.org.

However, at the time of writing, the website was not accessible even as private exam-tracking websites such as IndiaResults and ExamResults had made them available.

Here are 8 things to know about the all important results, which are to be declared today.

1. The CISCE Board, which holds ICSE 10th class exams and ISC 12th class exams, is known for declaring its results swiftly, using digital technologies such as live ink character recognition, which allows for swift marking of answer sheets. But this year, the results got delayed as the exams had to be rescheduled due to assembly polls held earlier this year.

Last year, the ICSE, ISC board exam results were declared on May 6.

2. The ICSE Results 2017 and ISC Results 2017 come after lot of confusion on date of declaration. Media reports initially suggested they will be declared on May 15. To clear the confusion, the ICSE board issued a clarification to the contrary, and said it would provide the results date in advance.

3. The CBSE board's standoff with the Supreme Court on the marks moderation policy added to the confusion. The High Court ruling asked the CBSE board to reinstate the scrapped marks moderation policy. The CISCE had also agreed to scrap the policy but the HC ruling was against the decision,

4. In a press release on its website, CISCE said results will be declared on not just official website cisce.org but also a host of partner websites that the ICSE board has tied up with, such as Indiaresults.com, Examresults.net and Jagranjosh.com.

5. Students can also get their subject-wise results 2017 by SMS by sending ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique id code to 09248082883.

6. This year, the government has also introduced the digital market sheet scheme, which will allow students to download digitally signed mark sheets and pass certificate on the DigiLocker app for access anytime, anywhere. These mark sheets will be treated as an original document.

7. Further, this year, students will also have the provision to apply for rechecking of marks online.

8. As many as 24 lakh students appeared for the ISCE, ISC exams last year, according to Jagran Josh. Pass percentage was about 98 and 96 percent, respectively.