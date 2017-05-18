ICJ to deliver verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav espionage case: All you need to know

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce its verdict on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case today, just 10 days after India approached it demanding immediate suspension of the death sentence given to its former Navy officer by a Pakistan military court.

Here is a list of developments that have taken place in the case so far.

1. Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death on April 10 by a Pakistani military court on the charge of spying.

2. Jadhav’s trial lasted three and a half month and he was convicted on charges of waging war against Pakistan, sponsoring terrorism and spying for India.

3. India accused Pakistan of kidnapping Jadhav from Iran where he was involved in a business activity after retiring from Indian Navy.

4. India accused Pakistan of sentencing Jadhav as a pre-mediated murder. Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that all efforts will be made to save him and bring him back to India.

5. India sought consular access to Jadhav which was denied by Pakistan for 16 times saying it was under no obligation to grant consular access to India.

6. India approached the ICJ on May 8 for suspending the death sentence given to the former navy officer by a Pakistan Military Court.

7. ICJ president Ronny Abraham wrote to prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif asking him to stop execution of Jadhav until the court heard the matter.

8. India’s case was represented by senior counsel Harish Salve, who reiterated that Jadhav’s trial by a Pakistani court violated international law and the death sentence should be revoked.

9. Pakistan is represented by Khawar Qureshi who is a QC at Serle Court Chambers and McNair Chambers Qatar.

10. ICJ president Ronny Abraham will pronounce verdict today at the Peace Palace in The Hague.