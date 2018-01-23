App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 23, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI disburses Rs 6,700 crore to 1st-time low-cost home buyers

Christened 'Pratham' loans, the bank has enabled over 51,000 first-time home-buyers from the economically weaker section and low-income groups in the last four years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has said its affordable housing loan exposure to first-time buyers has crossed Rs 6,700 crore during the past four years.

Christened 'Pratham' loans, the bank has enabled over 51,000 first-time home-buyers from the economically weaker section and low-income groups in the last four years. The ticket size of these loans is up to Rs 30 lakh, the bank said today.

Anup Bagchi, executive director at ICICI Bank said, the bank has been focusing on affordable housing segment to realise their dream of owning a home. We are delighted to share that we have disbursed more than Rs 6,700 crore of 'Pratham' loans to over 51,000 customers.

"To make our home loans widely available quickly to this segment we have expanded our distribution by opening over 100 new loan processing centres in small towns and as micro- markets on the periphery of major cities," he said.

ICICI Bank has the largest mortgage portfolio among private sector banks with over Rs 1 trillion in advances.

 

tags #Business #Home Loans #ICICI Bank #India

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.