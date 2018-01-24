ICAR's maiden tableau on integrated farming at Republic Day parade

The government's research institute ICAR will for the first time participate in the Republic Day parade with its tableau showcasing integrated farming as key for doubling farmers' income.

With the theme ‘Mishrit Kheti, Khushiyon ki Kheti', the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) wants to highlight that an integrated farming model will ensure higher income to farmers, an official statement said.

Besides growing regular crops, farmers are being encouraged to take up dairy, poultry, piggery and aquaculture depending on the regions, land holdings, availability of labour, and available capital for investment.

There will be a total 23 tableaux at the Republic Day parade on January 26, with participation of 14 states/Union Territories and nine Central Ministries.