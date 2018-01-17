App
India
Jan 17, 2018 03:37 PM IST

ICAI CA, CPT Nov/Dec 2017 Result may be declared at 8 PM today, check on icaiexam.icai.org

Log on to icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in to check the results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

ICAI or the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final Examination Result 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) today around 8 PM. To check the results, log on to icaiexam.icai.org or caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

The ICAI CA, CPT Result 2017 that was expected to be released around 2 PM as per the website has now been rescheduled. Some reports suggested the website became unresponsive, and some recommended students use the SMS and e-mail facilities in case of inaccessibility.

Here is how to check:

> Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org
> Enter either registration number or PIN number along with roll number

> Do not forget to save a copy of the results

According to official statement from ICAI, the results of both Chartered Accountants Final Examination which were held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 will be declared on Wednesday, January 17 at 8.00 pm.

Other than being published on the websites mentioned above, the results will also be sent to the students on their registered e-mail addresses. To register a request students can visit icaiexam.icai.org. Once registered, students will get the results mailed to their registered e-mail ID as soon as the results will be declared.

Students can also check their results through SMS. To check results through SMS one should type:-

> For CA Final Examination result one should type CAFNL(space)(your six digit roll number). For example, your roll number is 123456, then you should type CAFNL(space)123456.

> For CPT result, one should type CACPT(Space)(your six digit CPT roll number). For example, CACPT(space)123456.

The SMS facility can be availed only after the results have been declared.

Students who have pre-registered their e-mail addresses will also get a copy of their results on their e-mail addresses.

An unresponsive website has led students to vent out their frustration on social media websites.

