App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

I&B received 700 complaints of misleading ads from 2015-17: MoS Rajyavardhan Rathore

Minister Rathore said necessary action was taken as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting received over 700 complaints against misleading advertisements in the last three years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said as many as 190 complaints were received in 2017, 371 complaints in 2016 and 147 complaints in 2015.

He said all the complaints received in 2015 and 2016 were disposed of.

Out of the 190 complaints received in 2017, 177 were disposed of, the minister said.

related news

Rathore said necessary action was taken as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

Besides issuing advisory from time to time, he said, the Department of Consumer Affairs has launched 'Grievances Against Misleading Advertisement' (GAMA) portal to encourage citizens to lodge complaints against misleading advertisements.

To a separate query, the MoS said there was no proposal of the government to set up film city in any of the states or Union Territories of the country.

He also clarified that there was no proposal to produce a film on India's independence.

To another question, Rathore said the Press Council of India (PCI) has censured 61 newspapers for violation of 'Norms of Journalistic Conduct' during last three years.

This includes 51 newspapers censured by the press body in 2017. They were suspended from the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) empanelment for two months, the minister added.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.