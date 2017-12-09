App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 08, 2017 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

I&B Ministry merges 3 departments

All regional offices and field units of S&DD and DAVP will be subsumed in the 22 regional offices and 147 field units of DFP, the order said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has integrated its three departments -- Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP), Song and Drama Division (S&DD) and Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), according to an order today.

All regional offices and field units of S&DD and DAVP will be subsumed in the 22 regional offices and 147 field units of DFP, the order said.

The integrated regional units will be re-named as Regional Outreach Bureaus (ROBs) and the additional director general (region) will be the controlling officer for all administrative and financial matters, it added.

Similarly, all the 147 field units will be re-named as Field Outreach Bureaus (FOBs). The additional director general (region) concerned will be empowered to designate the heads of respective FOBs.

Post integration, all the three media units -- DFP, S&DD and DAVP -- headquartered in Delhi will be re-named as Bureau of Outreach & Communication (BOC).

A committee comprising an additional secretary, the DG (DAVP) and a joint sectary has been formed to oversee the process of integration within a period of six months.

tags #India

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.