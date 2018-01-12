App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 12, 2018 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

I was pressurised to withdraw Loya plea in Supreme Court: Congress leader

Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla said just before his plea was to be heard by a bench that the senior advocate had pressurised him to withdraw the petition.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Congress leader, who filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of Special CBI judge B H Loya, today alleged he was pressurised by a senior advocate to withdraw his petition.

Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla, who had filed the petition, said just before his plea was to be heard this morning in the court of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar, the senior advocate had pressurised him to withdraw the petition.

He, however, refused to divulge the name of the senior lawyer.

"I have full faith in the judiciary. I have nothing to do with the politics surrounding the case. I was called names but I refused to back off. I requested my advocate on record to argue the matter despite the pressure," Poonawalla said.

He said he had told the senior advocate that he will not withdraw the petition as "I have full belief in the institution."

tags #India #Politics #Supreme Court of India

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.