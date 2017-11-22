Hyderabad police finds two 'rich, educated women begging' ahead of Ivanka Trump's visit

The Hyderabad Police, while on their two-month long anti-beggar drive in the city, transferred two women from a dargah to an ashram only to find out that they were in fact educated, rich, and owner of several properties in the city.

Nearly 1,000 beggars have been relocated to ashrams ahead of Ivanka Trump's three-day visit to an entrepreneurship conference in the city.

Several women, beggars near the dargah or shrine of Langar Houz were taken away by the police to Ananda Ashram or Cherlapalli jail on November 11 as part of the anti-beggar drive after begging was declared an offence in the city and people were banned from seeking alms in the Telangana capital.

However, when the police saw two women argue in English with the rehabilitation authorities, they got curious.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, an inquiry by the police revealed that the women were in fact educated and owners of several properties in the city and both were begging at the dargah to attain mental peace. The dargah has a reputation for providing shelter to psychologically disturbed people.

One of the women, Farzona, 50, claimed that she had a degree in business administration and has worked as an accountant in London before coming back to the country. Her son is an architect in the United States. Upon her husband's death some time back Farzona got traumatised and on a godman’s advice she took to begging at the shrine.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Farzona claimed that she was not begging at the shrine and was residing there just to get her mental peace back.

When the Hyderabad police contacted her son, he said that he was already in the city searching for his mother.

The other woman, 44-year old Rabiya Baseera, hailing from Defence Colony at Langar Houz area of the city said that property and wealth disputes with her relatives had ruined her mental peace which is why she took to begging at the dargah.

Both women were handed over to their respective relatives.