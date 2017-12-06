App
Dec 06, 2017 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyderabad Metro announces 10% discount on smart card trips

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, the concessionaire developing the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, announced 10 percent discount on all trips made through smart cards up to March 31 next year.

In addition, Paytm is offering a flat Rs 20 cash back on the first-time recharge of Rs 100 or more per card for passengers recharging smart cards through Paytm, it said.

Smart cards can be purchased from and recharged at ticketing offices at the stations.

Miyapur to Nagole stretch of the metro, covering 30 km, was opened for public on November 29.

