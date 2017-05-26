Human shield or human rights violation? Kashmir controversy rolls on

Moneycontrol News

Footage from Kashmir of a man strapped to the bonnet of an Indian Army jeep triggered a controversy last month that resurfaced again earlier this week. With the issue invoking strong reactions and dividing public opinion, Moneycontrol tries to make sense of it all:

THE TRIGGER

During the Srinagar bypolls on April 9, violence broke out in the bordering district of Budgam. Mobs were reportedly pelting stones in and around polling booths.

Shortly after, a video surfaced on social media showing a man tied to the bonnet of an army jeep. A placard tied to his chest declared him a stone pelter. He was paraded through several villages where the drivers of the vehicle proclaimed that other stone pelters would meet a similar fate.

THE FALLOUT

After the video went viral, the ‘victim’ - identified as shawl weaver Farooq Dar - denied that he was a stone pelter and claimed to be an innocent citizen who had turned up to vote despite the ongoing unrest.

The army officer involved, Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, defended his actions and said that Dar was used as a human shield to "save more lives" by dissuading stone pelters.



Amid a furore over what critics claimed was a human rights violation, the Army ordered a probe by a Court of Inquiry on April 20. An FIR was also filed in connection with the incident.



BACK IN THE NEWS

Earlier this week, the Army said that Gogoi had been honoured with a Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card during Army Chief Bipin Rawat's visit to Srinagar on May 1. The award, they said, was given "on the spot" for Gogoi's "sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations".

The honour, which came amid the ongoing trial in the Army Court of Inquiry over allegations of human rights violations, created another storm.

WHO SAID WHAT

Several locals expressed concern that the recognition would lead to the alienation of Kashmiris and fuel hatred against the Indian Army.

Dar said that the accolade was a "murder of justice", claiming that he was still suffering from post-traumatic stress and has been unable work since his public humiliation. He has filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that "no major action" needed to be taken against Gogoi, saying the award was given to boost the confidence of troops working in tense areas.

The People's Democratic Party and the National Conference were on the same page for a change.

While PDP spokesperson Nizamuddin Bhat said it was improper to distort public perception, National Conference spokesperson Junaid Mutto said the award served to condone the officer's action. He added that it was improper to take the step before the end of the investigation.

Among the prominent figures who backed the Army officer were Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh and former cricketer Virender Sehwag. The Congress, too, backed the honour while not commenting on the jeep incident.

Members of the armed forces community were divided on the issue. While some retired generals backed the Army Chief's view, one said that the award had set a "dangerous precedent".