Human chain against killing of labourer in Rajasthan

Hindus should rise and oppose killings of Muslims in their name, a Delhi University professor said after taking part in a human chain against the burning to death of a daily wage labourer from West Bengal, Afrazul Khan, in Rajasthan earlier this week.

Forty-eight-year-old Khan was hacked and burnt to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district. In a video of the killing shared on social media, the accused, who has been arrested, is seen declaring that he killed the man to save a woman from "love jihad" and warning that anyone challenging the majority community would "meet the same fate".

"It is incumbent upon Hindus now to choose various platforms in their capacities to say you can't murder Muslims in our name," Delhi University professor Apoorvanand said, hitting out at political parties for not taking a stand against the killing.

"Political parties should come out against it...," he said.

Scores of young people and professors of various universities and activists turned up to form a human chain at Connaught Place.

Earlier in the day, several Muslim organisations and students outfits staged a demonstration near Bikaner House condemning the attack and demanding resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.