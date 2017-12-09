App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 09, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Human chain against killing of labourer in Rajasthan

Hindus should rise and oppose killings of Muslims in their name, a Delhi University professor said after taking part in a human chain against the burning to death of a daily wage labourer from West Bengal, Afrazul Khan, in Rajasthan earlier this week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hindus should rise and oppose killings of Muslims in their name, a Delhi University professor said after taking part in a human chain against the burning to death of a daily wage labourer from West Bengal, Afrazul Khan, in Rajasthan earlier this week.

Forty-eight-year-old Khan was hacked and burnt to death in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district. In a video of the killing shared on social media, the accused, who has been arrested, is seen declaring that he killed the man to save a woman from "love jihad" and warning that anyone challenging the majority community would "meet the same fate".

"It is incumbent upon Hindus now to choose various platforms in their capacities to say you can't murder Muslims in our name," Delhi University professor Apoorvanand said, hitting out at political parties for not taking a stand against the killing.

"Political parties should come out against it...," he said.

Scores of young people and professors of various universities and activists turned up to form a human chain at Connaught Place.

Earlier in the day, several Muslim organisations and students outfits staged a demonstration near Bikaner House condemning the attack and demanding resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.