you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 27, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana-Punjab violence hits services in U'khand; 80 buses suspended

As many as 80 buses bound for neighboring states were suspended today in view of the violence that erupted yesterday in Haryana and Punjab after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a government official said.

"Eighty Uttarakhand Roadways buses bound for adjoining states like Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have been suspended to avert any untoward incident," GM (operations) Uttarakhand Roadways Deepak Jain said.

However, buses are plying on Dehradun-Delhi route as of now, he said.

He said the public has been inconvenienced due the suspension of the buses but the decision was taken for their safety in the wake of violence.

Widespread violence and arson erupted in Haryana, and also in Punjab, after a special CBI court yesterday convicted the Dera chief in a rape case. The protesters set ablaze scores of vehicles.

tags #Current Affairs #Haryana #Punjab

