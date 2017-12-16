HP polls: Security arrangements made to ensure peaceful counting on Dec 18

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful counting of votes on Monday for all 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh that went to polls on November 9, an official said on Saturday.

Counting will take place at 42 centres and the results are likely to be declared by noon on December 18, Chief Electoral Officer Pushpendra Rajput said.

Three-tier security arrangements have been made at all the counting centres. Media rooms and public communication rooms have also been set up at the centres, he said.

Rajput said that eight to ten feet high wire mesh barricading has been done at the centers and a separate entry passage has been made for counting staff and counting agents.

There will be 781 counting tables at 42 counting centers where 2,820 officers would be deployed, including 940 supervisors, 940 counting assistants and as many micro- observers, he said.

A highest ever polling of 74.61 per cent was recorded in the state in the 2017 assembly polls and women outnumbered men by about 1 lakh votes.

There were 337 candidates in the fray including 19 women with BJP and Congress fielding candidates from all seats.

The official said that videography of the counting process will be done at all centres, which will under CCTV camera surveillance.

Information on the results can be availed by calling 0177-2620610, on the Himachal Janmat-2017 mobile app and eci.nic.in

One polling station from each assembly constituency will be randomly selected for counting of VVPATs slips.