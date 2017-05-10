How true are AAP's claims of EVM hacking? Here's what we know so far

Moneycontrol News

90 seconds. According to the Aam Aadmi Party, that's all it takes to tamper with an Electronic Voting Machine, the device that records the votes of more than 600 million Indians.

At a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, the ruling party in Delhi conducted a dramatic demonstration of how EVMs can allegedly be hacked by changing its motherboard.

Fresh off a damaging defeat in the capital's municipal corporation, AAP leaders took turns in claiming how "manipulated machines" had not only contributed to their downfall, but of parties in other states as well. It also alleged that old EVMs were used in the recently Delhi polls.

Delhi MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, a trained engineer with a decade of experience, produced an EVM in the House and spent half an hour demonstrating how the machines can be tampered with.

Bharadwaj showed how a series of "secret codes" could be used to channel votes to a particular party. He alleged that the codes were fed in when a party was found to be trailing.

With the AAP holding a 67-3 to majority in the 70-member Assembly, the revelations in the House were beyond doubt. But outside, the questions started swirling about the veracity of the claims.

The Election Commission said the machine hacked in the Delhi assembly was a "look-alike" gadget and should not be used to "influence intelligent citizens". AAP has provided information about the source of the EVM it used.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said AAP will participate in the 'EVM Hackathon' to be oraganised by the poll panel later this month and will prove how an EVM can be tampered with.

Who said what:

"He (Bhardwaj) showed how easy it is to hack EVMs and it is being done on a massive scale. It is dangerous for the democracy and the country, and people should raise their voices against it.”

— Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

"We are not raising a question on the democracy of the country. Instead, we are questioning the credibility of EVMs ...several political parties have doubted them.”

— Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister

“It is common sense that gadgets other than ECI-EVMs can be programmed to perform in a pre-determined way, but it simply cannot be implied that ECI-EVMs will behave in the same manner because they are technically secured and function under an elaborate administrative and security protocol.”

— Election Commission of India

“The AAP has lost its mental balance, MCD elections loss was not because of EVM. Even AAP won 67 seats with the same EVMs.”

— Kapil Mishra, AAP MLA recently sacked as minister

Meanwhile...

Whether by design or otherwise, the EVM revelations are temporarily serving as a smokescreen for other problems plaguing the Aam Aadmi Party.

For starters, there is the serious issue of suspect corrupt funding practices existing within the party.

The Income Tax Department has come across instances of mismatch in declared and proven sources of funding as well as wilful tax evasion and has sent a show cause notice to AAP in this regard.

The taxman has gone so far as to say that an audit report filed by the party was "incorrect and fabricated". Further, there was also suspicion that some of the donors may be bogus.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has demanded that AAP be derecognised as a political party over these revelations.

Adding to AAP's headaches, the anti-corruption bureau also filed three FIRs in the PWD scam involving Kejriwal's kin.

Insider's allegations

Recently-sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's onslaught of allegations against his own party were also eclipsed by the EVM revelations. The AAP legislator visited the CBI office in the capital on Tuesday and filed three complaints:

1) Against Kejriwal for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Health Minister Satyendra Jain

2) Against Jain for allegedly fixing a land deal for a relative of Kejriwal

3) Over AAP leaders alleged using illegal cash and government funds for foreign trips. Mishra has named Ashish Khetan, Sanjay Singh, Satyendra Jain, Durgesh Pandey and Raghav Chadha in this regard.