How Darjeeling has turned into a hotbed of mass protests and violence

Darjeeling remains on the boil with internet access cut off even as the indefinite strike called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha district enters its ninth day. The political body, with huge mass support, has been rallying for a separate Gorkhaland for Indian Nepalis.

With locals resorting to violence and arson amid allegations of police brutality, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has appealed for peace and dialogue.

Thus far, three GJM activists have died and one India Reserve Battalion commander has been critically injured in the aftermath of the protests.

After a two-year lull, the current wave of protests was triggered by the West Bengal government’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory languages for Classes 1 to 9 in all state-board schools.

Here's how things have escalated over the past month:

May 16: The government declares that Bengali would be made compulsory for all students across the state.

May 30: GJM announces a protest against the government's decision of making Bengali a compulsory subject in state-run schools.

June 5: Mamata Banerjee starts her five-day visit to North Bengal in Mirik. She is greeted by a huge group protesters led by senior GJM leader Binay Tamang.

June 7: “In the next few days the Gorkhaland movement will start. The people of the hills are still with the GJM. We are unitedly fighting for Gorkhaland," Tamang says.

Accusing the Bengal government of intervening in the workings of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), which is a semi-autonomous body for administrating Darjeeling and Kalimpong, GJM again raise their old demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland.

June 8: CM Mamata Banerjee holds a cabinet meeting at the Darjeeling Rajbhawan. Protests continue outside the premises where an effigy of the chief minister is burned.

Protesters try to make their way to the Rajbhawan and clash with the police. The police use batons and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

As violence continues with protesters pelting stones and torching police vehicles, the police fail to contain the situation. Army is deployed on the CM's request.

June 9: GJM holds a 12-hour strike to protest the previous day’s police action on their mass demonstration. Tourists are stranded in the hill-station.

June 10: With growing turmoil, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri calls for an indefinite shutdown of all government offices in the Darjeeling hills from June 12. It excludes school, colleges and hospitals from the strike.

June 11: Mamata threatens government employees with stern action if they fail to show up at work.

Police arrest five GJM members on allegations of violence in the protests during the CM’s visit to the hills. Bimal Gurung tells India Today: “The more force they use, the more we shall get emboldened.”

Centre asks WB government to send in a detailed report of the situation.

June 12: Strike starts in Darjeeling. Angry mob torches a Public Works Department office. GJM chief Bimal Gurung asks tourists to leave for their own safety.

The heritage toy train service –Darjeeling Himalayan Railway—is interrupted.

June 15: Police claim to have recovered arms from Bimal Gurung’s house after a raid and Banerjee accuses GJM of having support of North-East’s insurgent groups.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong area see spurts of violence and arson. GJM supporters torch a railway station, a police outpost, a government health centre, and several police and public vehicles

June 16: Calcutta High Court declares GJM’s call for an indefinite strike in Darjeeling illegal. GJM’s opposition Jan Andolan Party (JAP) shows support to the movement by taking out a silent march in Kalimpong.

GJM’s Assistant General Secretary Binay Tamang’s house is raided by the police at night. GJM activist Vikram Rai, who is in charge of its media cell, is detained by police.

Centre refuses to send additional paramilitary forces as Banerjee's government has not submitted the report on Darjeeling turmoil.

June 17: Protests gets intense as GJM takes out mass rally against prohibitory orders. Protesters clash with police resulting in one civilian being killed and one IRB commander injured, as per police reports.

GJM claims three of its activists were killed, but the police and the government deny it.

Mamata Banerjee claims the police did not fire and the protests were a “deep rooted conspiracy” by North-East insurgent groups and foreign aides. On the other hand, authorities deny GJM’s claim that three of their activists were killed in police firing.

June 18: GJM takes out a silent march in protest of three of its activists allegedly being killed in police firing.

Internet service is cut off in the hills. The notification issued by the WB government to telecom and broadband service providers states “there is apprehension of grave risk and danger to human life and property if public at large continues to avail the normal broadband services.”

GJM demands that security forces should be removed to bring back normalcy. It also urges the Centre to initiate talks.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh suggests resolution of the conflict though talks. Mamata Banerjee offers to hold talks if “violent” politics of protests are put to an end.

June 19: the Tibetan community living in Darjeeling organised a candle light march for restoration of peace in the hills.

June 20: Centre receive's the state's report on the situation and sends 125 women security personnel to Darjeeling. Normalcy is still to return.