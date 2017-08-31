App
Aug 31, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley currently holds dual charge of finance and defence ministries.

Hope don't hold dual charge for long, says Arun Jaitley

Amid the talk of Cabinet reshuffle, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said he does not expect to continue holding dual charge of finance and defence for very long.

"At least, I hope, not very long," he replied, chuckling when the anchor on the dais asked him how long he would continue to hold dual charge. He was speaking at the India Summit of The Economist magazine.

Jaitley is among the ministers holding dual charge and it is said that the reshuffle may involve lessening the burdens of such ministers.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Cabinet reshuffle #Current Affairs #India

