Sep 07, 2017 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hope Dawood Ibrahim, Tiger Memon are also punished: Congress on Mumbai blasts case

Congress incharge of communications Randeep Surjewala voiced hope that terrorists Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon will also be punished, after a Mumbai TADA court sentenced two accused to death and handed down life term to two others including Dawood's aide Abu Salem.

The Congress today said justice has finally prevailed in the Mumbai serial blasts case and asserted that India is determined to fight terrorism and punish its perpetrators.

"Justice prevails in Mumbai blasts with life imprisonment of Abu Salem. 104 accused convicted so far. Next should be Dawood Ibrahim and Memon," he said on Twitter

"India will determinedly fight and punish terrorism. After a long chase, UPA ensured extradition of #AbuSalem in 2005 from Portugal, " Surjewala tweeted.

