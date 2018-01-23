Historians, Royals on Karni Sena panel for 'Padmaavat'; fringe groups wants ordinance banning the film

Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which has been leading protests against 'Padmaavat', today named a six member panel, which includes erstwhile royals and historians, to watch the film ahead of its release even as various outfits demanded an ordinance banning the movie.

The Supreme Court turned down pleas by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments and refused to modify an earlier order that cleared the decks for the nationwide release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick on January 25.

"People must understand that the Supreme Court has passed an order. They must abide by it. It is the obligation of the states to maintain law and order," the bench also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

Following the court order, Rajput groups turned to the Centre demanding an ordinance "within 24 hours" keeping in view "public sentiments".

Rajasthan minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that after the apex court order, the state government was left with no option but to maintain law and order.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that most theatre owners in the state had voluntarily decided to not screen the controversial movie. He said the state government was trying best to maintain law and order.

A Maharashtra minister, Jaykumar Rawal, appealed to people not to watch the film, saying Bhansali had tampered with the history to earn money.

The Karni Sena, which has been spearheading the protests against the film, responded to a letter by Bhansali productions and disclosed that a six member panel would watch the film before its release as proposed by by the filmmakers.

Historians R S Khangarot, B L Gupta, Kapil Kumar, Roshan Sharma and erstwhile Mewar royal family member Vishwaraj Singh and erstwhile Banswara royal family member Jagmal Singh were the six persons, the Karni Sena leader said.

Khangarot is the principal of Agrawal college in Jaipur, B L Gupta is a retired professor of the history department of the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur while Roshan Sharma is a Jaipur based historian. Kapil Kumar is a Delhi-based historian.

"We know that the filmmaker is doing nothing but drama in the name of pre-screening. We were never against the film's screening but he should make sure that the suggestions our members give should be considered and changes should be made accordingly," Kalvi, who was in Porbandar in Gujarat, said over the phone.

He, however, indicated that the resistance to film was not over yet and said that a "Janta curfew" will be imposed on cinema halls, that exhibit the flick.

President of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena Mahipal Makrana said that a Janta curfew will be imposed and roads and highways will be blocked as a protest.

"An undeclared emergency like situation has emerged where our sentiments have been set aside. After the Supreme Court's decision, we now request the prime minister to intervene in the matter. The Centre should bring an ordinance within 24 hours to stop the film's release," Girraj Singh Lotwada, president of Jaipur based Rajput Sabha, said.

Lotwada said that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once recited a poem on Rani Padmavati in the Parliament and now the BJP government should bring an ordinance to protect the legendary queen's honour.

If the BJP government which protects Hindutva fails to do anything the message will be clear that it is the game of connivance, Lotwada claimed.

Meanwhile, the state Home Minister Kataria said the government had no alternative but to ensure law and order after the Supreme Court rejected its review petition.

"And that we will do," he said.

All district SPs were directed to remain alert and additional forces will be pressed into service wherever required to maintain law and order, Additional Director General (Law and Order) NRK Reddy said.

Police in states across the country readied to make adequate arrangements as protests too continued to rage.

Members of some fringe outfits held a protest in Bhopal where they burnt Bhansali's effigy.

Kalvi even issued a veiled threat suggesting there could be violence if the Bollywood flick was released despite widespread opposition.

In Porbandar, Mahatama Gandhi's birthplace, Kalvi said that when so many people from all walks of life were standing firm against the film, it will be a "huge insult for all of us" if it releases on January 25.

"I respect the ethos of non-violence propagated by Mahatma Gandhi. I too believe that non-violence is absolutely necessary. Therefore, do not compel us to take to the path of violence," he said.

The lavishly mounted film, starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji, will hit the screens on January 25, after months of stiff opposition from right-wing groups.