App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 23, 2017 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himanta made BJP's Tripura poll in-charge, Rijiju for Nagaland

Assembly elections in the two states are likely to be held early next year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today appointed Himanta Biswa Sarma, a key party strategist for the northeast region, as its election in-charge for Tripura and Union minister Kiren Rijiju for Nagaland.

Assembly elections in the two states are likely to be held early next year. Tripura is particularly high on the saffron party's agenda where it is working overtime to dethrone the Left Front government.

Party chief Amit Shah made the appointments, a statement said.

The BJP has long been a marginal force in these two states but made rapid strides in the entire region since it came to power at the Centre in 2014 and Shah took over its leadership. It is now in power in some northeastern states.

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.