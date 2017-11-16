App
Nov 15, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Himachal Congress 'expels' 23 leaders, including ex-state NSUI chief

Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu today said the party had "expelled" 23 leaders, including former state NSUI chief Yadupati Thakur, for "anti-party activities" during the recent state Assembly polls.

Four leaders each from Shahpur and Nalagarh and three each from Nachan, Dharamsala, Indora, Sarkaghat and Baijnath were "expelled" from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years, he added.

Assembly polls were held in the state on November 9 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 18.

The Congress is in power in the hill state.

