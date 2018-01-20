App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 20, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hike quota for persons with disabilities: Minister to states

Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot today requested states to provide more reservation in jobs and education to persons with disabilities (PwD) in view of an increase in their population.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot today requested states to provide more reservation in jobs and education to persons with disabilities (PwD) in view of an increase in their population.

Their number has gone up after the implementation of 'The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act' with effect from April 2017, said the social justice and empowerment minister.

Speaking at a function organised by an NGO here, Gehlot said the Centre is in the process of issuing "Universal Identity Cards" to persons with disabilities.

"As of now, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments are implementing 6 percent reservation in jobs for differently abled persons."

related news

"After the implementation of the new Act, the number of persons with disabilities has gone up to nearly 6 crore from 2.68 crore earlier," he said.

"So there is a necessity to increase reservations for them. I request all the states to consider more reservations for them," Gehlot said.

He said the new Act is yet to be implemented by some states, including Telangana. All such states should take steps to implement the landmark legislation.

According to him, the Modi government has taken a slew of measures for the benefit of differently abled persons. These include providing them with necessary gears such as hearing aids, wheelchairs and tricycles.

Addressing the event, Telangana BJP head K Laxman said the TRS government should create a separate department for the welfare of differently abled persons.

These persons should be provided necessary training to help them earn their livelihood, Laxman said.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.