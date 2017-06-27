Highlights: What happened when PM Modi met Prez Trump last night

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that ties between India and US have ‘never been stronger’ post his first meeting with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This was Modi's first face-to-face meeting with Trump. Previously, they had spoken on phone thrice since Trump became the President.

The officials of both the countries met to discuss a variety of topics post which Modi and Trump issued a joint statement at the Rose Garden of the White House.

> In a joint statement, Modi said he looks forward to create a 'fair and reciprocal' relation with the US.

> On cooperation between the two countries, PM Modi said that: "I am sure that the convergence of my vision for "New India" and President Trump's vision for making America great again will add new dimensions to our cooperation."

> Both the countries vowed to eliminate the threat of terrorism. Both the leaders discussed challenges of terrorism, extremism and radicalization.

“Both our nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism, and we are both determined to destroy terrorist organizations and the radical ideology that drives them. We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said in his speech.

> Modi said that the countries will cooperate to fight against terrorism and exchange information to fuel this goal. Increasing instability in the Afghanistan is a common concern for the two countries.

> The two leaders also called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to cultivate terrorist activities. The two urged Pakistan to bring justice in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

> The leaders are committed to fight against terrorist threats from organizations like ISIS, Al Qaida and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

> The joint statement also said that the US and India will work together on advanced defence equipment and technology. The US has also cleared sale of Guardian drones to India.

> The US also expressed support for India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Australian Group and the Wassenaar Arrangement.

> The US could also sell F-16 and F/A-18 fighter aircraft to India. If this happens, then the bilateral defence trade will India will increase to USD 19 billion.

> The US president also urged Modi to relax trade barriers to expand American exports and create more jobs for its people. "It is important that barriers be removed to the export of U.S. goods into your markets and that we reduce our trade deficit with your country," Trump said.

> Trump also said that energy contracts with India are being negotiated. The US is looking to export more energy contracts including long-term contracts for American natural gas.

> Modi also invited Trump and family for a visit to India, which the US president accepted.

> Trump also said that he and Modi are the world leaders in social media."We're believers. Giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it's worked very well in both cases," he said.